Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,535,778 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,905 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Watsco worth $935,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,025,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,588,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 752.7% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,998,000. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WSO opened at $298.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $304.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.61. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $230.10 and a one year high of $318.98. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.67.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

