Wayfair (NYSE:W) Hits New 1-Year Low at $165.70

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $165.70 and last traded at $165.86, with a volume of 20904 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.17.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.62.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $220.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.82 and a beta of 2.84.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total value of $127,757.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,114 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $222,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,600 shares of company stock valued at $26,214,144 over the last ninety days. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

