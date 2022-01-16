Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the December 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 9.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 19.2% during the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 172,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 27,901 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 11.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period.

ERH stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $14.65. 8,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,045. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $15.23.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0744 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

