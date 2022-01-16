Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE WFC opened at $58.06 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $58.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 77.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,403,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613,140 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $68,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

