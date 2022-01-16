Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $56.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.55% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.41.
Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $58.06 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $58.87. The firm has a market cap of $238.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.
