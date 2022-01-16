Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $56.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $58.06 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $58.87. The firm has a market cap of $238.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.