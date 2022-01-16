Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,166,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,735 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.08% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $235,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after buying an additional 154,596 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 186,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,289,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 145.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 115.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,485,000 after buying an additional 31,595 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WAL stock opened at $122.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $67.33 and a twelve month high of $124.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.81.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $548.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.80 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 22.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WAL. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.69.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

