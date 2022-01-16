WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 9.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in WEX were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in WEX by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 36,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in WEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,179,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WEX. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.20.

WEX stock opened at $157.22 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.01 and a 52-week high of $234.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

