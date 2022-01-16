Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wheels Up Experience Inc. is a private aviation company. It offer total private aviation solution which includes on-demand private flights across all cabin categories, membership programs, corporate solutions, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales and commercial travel. Wheels Up Experience Inc., formerly known as Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

UP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an underweight rating and a $5.90 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded Wheels Up Experience from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheels Up Experience currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.41.

UP stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. Wheels Up Experience has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $15.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wheels Up Experience will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David J. Adelman purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $490,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UP. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

