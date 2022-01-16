William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,654 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 745,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.12% of Burlington Stores worth $211,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 357.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

BURL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.55.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $229.99 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.75 and a 52-week high of $357.34. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.64.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

