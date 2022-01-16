William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,413,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,922 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.07% of Ryanair worth $265,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RYAAY. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryanair by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,857,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 9.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $541,264,000 after purchasing an additional 296,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,414,000. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryanair alerts:

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.08.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $117.86 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $94.68 and a 12 month high of $127.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 25.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. Analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.