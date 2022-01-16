William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 21,745 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724,839 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,745 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $196,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after acquiring an additional 299,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after acquiring an additional 707,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,772,597,000 after purchasing an additional 488,928 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,353,737,000 after purchasing an additional 499,029 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $231.23 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.96. The company has a market capitalization of $227.76 billion, a PE ratio of 127.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.21.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.29, for a total transaction of $1,261,147.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total value of $5,828,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 364,409 shares of company stock valued at $103,902,231. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

