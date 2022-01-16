William Blair Investment Management LLC Makes New $177.21 Million Investment in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 668,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,212,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.27% of SolarEdge Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total value of $2,703,778.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,305 shares of company stock worth $18,474,212. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEDG stock opened at $253.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $307.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.56. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $389.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 95.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.08.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

