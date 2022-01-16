William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,224,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,257 shares during the period. Yandex comprises about 0.9% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.19% of Yandex worth $336,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YNDX. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Yandex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,626,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,062,000 after purchasing an additional 150,271 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Yandex by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,868,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $839,645,000 after buying an additional 248,818 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yandex by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,024,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $719,177,000 after buying an additional 213,209 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 26.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,814,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $340,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Yandex by 100.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $355,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,277 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YNDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. HSBC raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Yandex has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $87.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.02.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Yandex had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Yandex will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

