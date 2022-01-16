William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,166,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,735 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.08% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $235,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WAL. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,595,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,573,000 after buying an additional 1,452,085 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,792.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 412,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,291,000 after acquiring an additional 390,608 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,835,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,923,000 after acquiring an additional 360,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,552,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,117,000 after purchasing an additional 272,777 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 252.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 133,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 220,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.69.

In related news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $414,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAL opened at $122.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.81. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $67.33 and a one year high of $124.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. The company had revenue of $548.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

