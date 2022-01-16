William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 3,378 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 742,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica accounts for approximately 0.8% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $300,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after acquiring an additional 540,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,721,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,720,240,000 after buying an additional 153,852 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,215,842,000 after purchasing an additional 40,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,026,015,000 after acquiring an additional 104,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $545,626,000 after purchasing an additional 37,785 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on LULU. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.96.

Shares of LULU opened at $328.98 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $485.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $415.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.97. The stock has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

