Wing Achieves Market Cap of $40.01 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. Wing has a market cap of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing coin can now be purchased for $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00065259 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00074355 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,313.54 or 0.07697054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,819.71 or 0.99466224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00069644 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008172 BTC.

About Wing

Wing launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

