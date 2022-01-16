Wirex Token (WXT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $963,068.00

Wirex Token (CURRENCY:WXT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Wirex Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wirex Token has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. Wirex Token has a total market capitalization of $38.70 million and $963,068.00 worth of Wirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00064168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00072474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,355.34 or 0.07769611 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,075.81 or 0.99746022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00070437 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008237 BTC.

Wirex Token Coin Profile

Wirex Token’s launch date was May 27th, 2019. Wirex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Wirex Token’s official Twitter account is @wirexapp . The official website for Wirex Token is wirexapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Introducing Wirex token (WXT), a brand-new native cryptocurrency from a payment platform, providing heavily-reduced fees, exclusive merchant offers super-charged rewards and more. Wirex Token (WXT) is a utility token based on the Stellar blockchain which will be issued by Wirex (Gibraltar) Limited. Wirex (Gibraltar) Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wirex UK. “

