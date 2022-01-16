WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.48

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.48 and traded as high as $53.52. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $53.49, with a volume of 265,363 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average of $53.47.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 728,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,943,000 after acquiring an additional 26,445 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $863,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 59,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.