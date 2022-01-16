Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) PT Lowered to $156.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $218.00 to $156.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wix.com from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $270.37.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $138.04 on Wednesday. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $133.00 and a twelve month high of $362.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.51 and a 200-day moving average of $206.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. The company had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,293,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,949,000 after buying an additional 15,641 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $108,077,000 after buying an additional 102,197 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,465,000 after buying an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

