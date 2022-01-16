Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Wolverine have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock was hit by its lower-than-expected sales in the third quarter and a slashed earnings view for 2021. Results partly reflected the impacts of the ongoing supply-chain disruption caused by the logistic delays due to port congestions. The company's Merrell brand was the most impacted by the factory closures in Vietnam in the quarter. Nonetheless, earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the quarter, and both metrics grew year over year on strong demand for its brands, robust direct-to-consumer sales and a solid performance at stores. It anticipates demand for its brands to remain strong, evident from the strong order book. Management remains optimistic about its portfolio with performance categories like hiking, running and work likely to perform well.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WWW. Robert W. Baird downgraded Wolverine World Wide from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.88.

NYSE:WWW opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average is $32.63. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.14 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently -35.71%.

In related news, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $193,866.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,078 shares of company stock worth $1,072,304. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,282,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 551.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,881 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 52,379 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

