Workiva (NYSE:WK) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.17.

Shares of WK opened at $116.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.43 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Workiva has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $173.24.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.52 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 31.90% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $90,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $2,491,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 998,500 shares of company stock valued at $150,840,225 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Workiva in the second quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 3,381.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 74.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

