World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 2,695.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in World Acceptance by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in World Acceptance by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in World Acceptance by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in World Acceptance by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in World Acceptance by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ WRLD opened at $222.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 15.21 and a current ratio of 15.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.50. World Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $108.00 and a 1 year high of $265.75.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.08 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $60,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,953 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,135. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

