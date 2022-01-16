World Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 38.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 110,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 103,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 68.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CFG shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

NYSE CFG opened at $56.35 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.09 and a 12 month high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

