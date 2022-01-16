World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Corteva by 18.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,475,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,806 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Corteva by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 115,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 45,180 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in Corteva by 19.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth $18,166,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 429,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,046,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTVA. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Corteva in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $48.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.