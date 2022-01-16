World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,092 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,068 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.1% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the airline’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,093 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.72.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of -916.40, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.47.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.99) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

