World Asset Management Inc Sells 174 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 325.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Cintas by 50.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $397.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $433.38 and a 200-day moving average of $410.70. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $314.62 and a one year high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.78.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

