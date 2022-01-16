World Asset Management Inc Sells 183 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,401 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Twilio were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 345.6% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,876,000 after buying an additional 1,404,668 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Twilio by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,055 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,745,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,536 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 20.3% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,451,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,739,247,000 after acquiring an additional 920,349 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $226,110,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $215.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.55 and a beta of 1.26. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.90 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.59.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.00.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $134,229.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.78, for a total transaction of $4,266,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,729 shares of company stock worth $16,995,787 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

