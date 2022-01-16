World Asset Management Inc Sells 721 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 79,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

Shares of FE stock opened at $41.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day moving average of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $41.75.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

