WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.28 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WSFS Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $5.28 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.67. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.39 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 41.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $56.06 on Friday. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $56.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.08 and its 200 day moving average is $49.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 3,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 10,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $551,880.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $76,342.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,647 shares of company stock valued at $721,216. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

