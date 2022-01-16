Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 15.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 83.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 2,142.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 22.9% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 8,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPER opened at $18.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.58. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.71. Xperi Holding Co. has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Xperi had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $219.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

In other news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. BWS Financial upgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

