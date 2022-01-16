Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,522,500 shares, an increase of 64.6% from the December 15th total of 2,140,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35,225.0 days.
OTCMKTS YMDAF opened at $3.58 on Friday. Yamada has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $3.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52.
About Yamada
