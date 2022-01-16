Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,522,500 shares, an increase of 64.6% from the December 15th total of 2,140,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35,225.0 days.

OTCMKTS YMDAF opened at $3.58 on Friday. Yamada has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $3.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52.

About Yamada

Yamada Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the retail and sale of electrical and home appliances, nursing and health products, mobile phones, and information equipment. Its products include color televisions, washing machines, cooking appliances, personal computers, telephones, fax machines, mobile phones, beauty supplies, jewelry, clothing, housing-related products and others.

