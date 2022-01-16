Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) Short Interest Update

Yellowstone Acquisition (NASDAQ:YSAC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 70.2% from the December 15th total of 12,400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 74,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Yellowstone Acquisition stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. Yellowstone Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11.

Get Yellowstone Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YSAC. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 67,869 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 799,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after buying an additional 247,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Yellowstone Acquisition by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 73,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 23,869 shares during the period. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yellowstone Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Yellowstone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellowstone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.