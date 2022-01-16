YouGov plc (LON:YOU) Insider Purchases £306.60 in Stock

YouGov plc (LON:YOU) insider Alex McIntosh purchased 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,460 ($19.82) per share, with a total value of £306.60 ($416.18).

Shares of YOU stock opened at GBX 1,440 ($19.55) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,481.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,344.43. YouGov plc has a 52 week low of GBX 930 ($12.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,600 ($21.72). The company has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 139.81.

Get YouGov alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This is an increase from YouGov’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. YouGov’s payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

A number of research firms recently commented on YOU. Liberum Capital downgraded YouGov to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,455 ($19.75) to GBX 1,300 ($17.65) in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($20.09) price target on shares of YouGov in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($20.09) price target on shares of YouGov in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on YouGov from GBX 1,500 ($20.36) to GBX 1,640 ($22.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

About YouGov

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.