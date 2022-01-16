Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to Post $1.72 EPS

Analysts expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 to $2.15. AGCO reported earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year earnings of $9.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGCO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 56.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 1.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in AGCO by 6.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in AGCO by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in AGCO by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 12,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.06. 351,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,745. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $101.69 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

