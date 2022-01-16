Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) will announce $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Diebold Nixdorf posted sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full year sales of $3.90 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Diebold Nixdorf’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diebold Nixdorf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

NYSE DBD traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $10.96. The stock had a trading volume of 601,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,547. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $858.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 3.11.

In related news, Director Matthew Goldfarb acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $71,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 13.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 41.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

