Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to report $19.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.45 million and the highest is $30.60 million. Epizyme reported sales of $8.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year sales of $43.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.81 million to $56.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $62.38 million, with estimates ranging from $32.30 million to $98.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Epizyme.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 779.45% and a negative return on equity of 432.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM opened at $2.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $225.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.53. Epizyme has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $12.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPZM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Epizyme by 476.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Epizyme by 175.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Epizyme in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Epizyme in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the third quarter worth $61,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Epizyme (EPZM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.