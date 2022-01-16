Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $654.10 Million

Analysts forecast that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will report $654.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $655.19 million and the lowest is $653.00 million. Korn Ferry posted sales of $475.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $639.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KFY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Korn Ferry by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.40. The company had a trading volume of 173,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,660. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.50. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

