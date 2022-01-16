Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.76) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.50). Scotts Miracle-Gro posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 294.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year earnings of $8.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $10.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

SMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Shares of SMG traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.59. The company had a trading volume of 617,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,444. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $254.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,322,000 after buying an additional 491,081 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

