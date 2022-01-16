Zacks: Analysts Anticipate W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to Post $0.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will post $0.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.11. W&T Offshore posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 340%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover W&T Offshore.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.10 to $6.90 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

WTI opened at $4.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.93. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 23,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

