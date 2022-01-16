Zacks: Analysts Expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 191,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 27,358 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 147,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 488,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 32,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $6,995,000. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPRT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.60. The stock had a trading volume of 602,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,754. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average is $29.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 167.74%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

