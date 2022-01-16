Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $224.76 Million

Analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will report sales of $224.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Albany International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $219.01 million and the highest is $230.51 million. Albany International reported sales of $226.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year sales of $914.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $908.34 million to $919.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $990.41 million, with estimates ranging from $966.46 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.20.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $1,029,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,800 shares of company stock worth $1,914,728 in the last 90 days. 5.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 13.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 28.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

AIN stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.90. The company had a trading volume of 155,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,813. Albany International has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $93.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.20%.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

