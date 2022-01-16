Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $677.95 Million

Analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) will post $677.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Caleres’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $674.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $681.40 million. Caleres posted sales of $570.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Caleres will report full-year sales of $2.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Caleres.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.68 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.98%. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 18,392 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $506,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,200 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $512,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,584,806 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Caleres in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caleres by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Caleres by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,571. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $881.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 2.50. Caleres has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $29.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

