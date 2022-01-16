Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Equities analysts expect First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Watch Restaurant Group.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $157.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.27 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FWRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

FWRG opened at $15.53 on Thursday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $14.76 and a 12-month high of $25.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FWRG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 325,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.55% of First Watch Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

