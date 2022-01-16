Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) will report sales of $1.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.92 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year sales of $7.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.61 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.90.

In other news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 308.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 250,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after acquiring an additional 188,806 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 93,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FBHS stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.48. The stock had a trading volume of 547,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,492. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.64. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $80.40 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

