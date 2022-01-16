Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2022

Analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will report $1.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60. PJT Partners reported earnings per share of $1.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The business had revenue of $231.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on PJT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

In related news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 83.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 24.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 1,399.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

PJT opened at $73.11 on Thursday. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $64.81 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.54%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PJT Partners (PJT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT)

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.