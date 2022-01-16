Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will report $1.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60. PJT Partners reported earnings per share of $1.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PJT Partners.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The business had revenue of $231.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on PJT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

In related news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 83.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 24.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PJT Partners by 1,399.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

PJT opened at $73.11 on Thursday. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $64.81 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.54%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PJT Partners (PJT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.