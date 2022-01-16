Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.83 Million

Brokerages predict that Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) will post sales of $152.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Viad’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $167.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.60 million. Viad reported sales of $27.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 447.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Viad will report full-year sales of $476.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $462.40 million to $490.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $972.66 million to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.27 million. Viad had a negative net margin of 34.29% and a negative return on equity of 77.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share.

VVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Viad by 1.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Viad by 2.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Viad by 30.9% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Viad during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Viad by 34.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Viad stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $40.73. 174,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,587. Viad has a 52-week low of $34.09 and a 52-week high of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day moving average is $45.22.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

