Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.73 Million

Analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will announce sales of $37.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.50 million. Agenus posted sales of $31.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full-year sales of $313.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $289.90 million to $351.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $66.45 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $85.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Agenus.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $252.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,832,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,905. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $783.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 1.15. Agenus has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

In related news, major shareholder Agenus Inc acquired 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,582,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,059,000 after purchasing an additional 437,513 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 17.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,903,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,183 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 2.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,791,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,405,000 after purchasing an additional 154,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agenus by 6.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,614,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,975,000 after buying an additional 228,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agenus in the second quarter worth $13,641,000. 46.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agenus (AGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.