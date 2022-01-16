Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Will Post Earnings of $2.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to report earnings of $2.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.23. Boot Barn posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $6.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boot Barn.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their target price on Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

In other Boot Barn news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,716.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total value of $1,252,178.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 45.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 95.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 21,884 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth $349,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 69.1% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.73. 500,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,515. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $53.57 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.82.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.