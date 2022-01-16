Zacks: Brokerages Expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.88 Million

Brokerages expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to announce $74.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Culp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $74.66 million to $75.10 million. Culp reported sales of $79.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year sales of $315.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $314.33 million to $315.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $333.20 million, with estimates ranging from $331.70 million to $334.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $74.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.76 million. Culp had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 5.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other news, Director Fred A. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CULP. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Culp by 3.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Culp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Culp by 14.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Culp by 27.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Culp by 10.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 53,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CULP opened at $9.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $111.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. This is an increase from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.19%.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

