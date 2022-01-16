Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.18 Million

Brokerages expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) will report $8.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.04 million and the highest is $8.32 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC reported sales of $7.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full year sales of $31.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.37 million to $31.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $33.92 million, with estimates ranging from $33.20 million to $34.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 64.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

In other First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC news, CEO Christopher J. Flynn acquired 12,500 shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCRD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $192,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 28.0% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 73,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

